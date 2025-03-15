Woman found shot outside Pittsburgh apartment complex; another woman detained for questioning

PITTSBURGH — A woman was found shot outside of an apartment in Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 first responders were sent to 2650 Centre Avenue around 9:45 a.m.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say first responders found a woman outside the apartment building, shot once in the upper abdomen. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officials say another woman was detained on scene and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

