Woman hit by pickup in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was hit by a pickup in Stowe Township on Sunday.

It happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Robinson Boulevard.

According to Allegheny County Police, the driver stayed at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A Channel 11 news crew saw a downed utility pole at the scene, as well as multiple utility vehicles.

It’s unclear what role, if any, that played in the collision.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group