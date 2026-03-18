Woman injured in crash following police chase files lawsuit against City of Pittsburgh, detective

PITTSBURGH — A woman injured during a police chase that began in the city of Pittsburgh has just filed a civil lawsuit against the city and a detective who chased the suspect.

Only Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with that woman’s attorney to learn why he believes this goes beyond negligence.

Tune in to his report on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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