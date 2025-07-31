Woman injured, man dead in attempted murder-suicide in McKeesport, police say

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after what police believe was an attempted murder-suicide in McKeesport early Thursday.

Allegheny County Police said 911 was called around 12:29 a.m. for a shooting in the 2300 block of Grandview Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they found a man and a woman shot inside a home.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows the man shot the woman, and then shot himself.

Allegheny County Police continue to investigate.

