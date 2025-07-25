Woman killed by falling tree branch while watching her daughter play softball

Friends and family are grieving the loss of a woman who died in what’s being called a ‘freak accident’ while at a softball field in McKeesport on Thursday.

Gendie Miller, of Ligonier, was at Renziehausen Park watching her daughter, Marlee, play softball in the Western Pennsylvania College Showcase Camp.

Family friends tell Channel 11 a tree limb snapped from a tree where Miller and her husband were sitting, and hit Miller, killing her.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with some of Miller’s friends this afternoon. He shares how Miller is being remembered tonight on Channel 11 News, starting at 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group