Woman dies after being hit by PRT bus in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman died after she was hit by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit Bus in the city’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Rhine and Buente streets.

A PRT spokesperson said the 50-year-old woman was unresponsive when medics arrived. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The bus will be towed from the scene for further investigation.

PRT said additional details on the crash aren’t available at this time.

The Port Authority Police Department is investigating.

