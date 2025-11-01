Woman killed in fire in Duquesne identified by medical examiner

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A woman who died in a fire in Duquesne over the summer was identified Friday night.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Gudrun Estes, 68, was the woman who was found dead in a home on the 100 block of North Third Street on June 26.

On the day of the fire, neighbors described her as very friendly and said she was originally from Germany.

The cause and manner of death have not been released at this time.

