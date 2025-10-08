Woman pleads guilty in connection with Kennywood Boulevard crash that left significant damage

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A woman who allegedly left significant damage after crashing a car along Kennywood Boulevard last year has pleaded guilty to some charges.

Court documents allege that Breauna Terry, 25, was driving under the influence with a suspended license and a gun in the car when it crashed on April 6, 2024.

A homeowner told Channel 11 that the crash totaled her new car and damaged her neighbor’s retaining wall and railing, scattering debris on her yard.

According to court records, Terry agreed to a negotiated guilty plea on Tuesday.

Terry pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and DUI.

For the DUI charge, Terry was ordered to serve six months of probation and pay a $300 fine. She must also receive a drug and alcohol evaluation, receive drug screening, surrender her driver’s license and attend safe driving school.

