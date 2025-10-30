Woman pleads not guilty to shooting, killing her husband

JEANETTE, Pa. — Leeann Steel pleaded not guilty before a judge in Jeannette this afternoon, but it was in a home in Hempfield Township where she reportedly admitted to shooting her husband.

Only Channel 11 was there to question Leeann Steel as she pleaded not guilty to killing her husband, William.

When police arrived at their home on Merlin Avenue on Oct. 18, William was found on the floor with a hole in his chest, eyes open and barely breathing. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of the gunshot wound.

According to police, Leeann admitted to shooting her husband. Now, we’re hearing from Leeann’s lawyer about why.

“If you’re in your home, and you’re in your bedroom, and someone comes in with a gun and threatens you with your life, it shouldn’t matter if you’re living there as a husband or wife. You should have the right to defend yourself,” said Tim Andrews, who represents Leeann Steel.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Patterson and Cpl. Mathew Myers testified in court, saying there was only a gun in the closet where William was killed and no shell casings. William was also known to use a walker and wheelchair.

The judge decided to hold Leeann on the charge of criminal homicide. A formal arraignment is set for Dec. 3.

The courtroom was also full of family and friends of both Leeann and William Steel, but they declined to comment.

