Woman questions if her pet’s ashes are real after funeral home owner was charged with deception

PITTSBURGH — Pet owners are devastated after a local funeral home owner was accused of dumping pets in a landfill instead of cremating them as promised.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced felony charges against Patrick Vereb, 70, owner of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial.

Investigators say he deceived more than 6,500 pet owners who paid for burial services, but instead received ashes from other animals.

