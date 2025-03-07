Woman rescued through window of unstable Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman was rescued after medics responded to a medical emergency and were unable to bring her down the stairs because the house was too unstable.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said EMS crews were called to the 1900 block of Rhine Street for a medical emergency shortly after 11 a.m.

Officials said the structure where the woman was found was unsound and would have to be taken out from the third-floor window. Rescue crews got her out of the house using a rope and pulley system.

The woman was taken to a hospital in life-threatning condition.

According to online records, the home has been condemned since 2022.

