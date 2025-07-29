Woman says unknown men are coming to her house as someone uses her photo, address on dating app

PITTSBURGH — A local woman said she chased a man off her front porch when he came looking for her and she said it is not the first time an unknown man has shown up at her house uninvited.

“[It’s] Someone with a really nasty agenda. I’m not sure if it’s anyone I know. If it is, they might as well come out and tell me,” Lucy told Channel 11.

Lucy, who wants to keep her last name anonymous, and now Pittsburgh Police detectives are trying to figure out who posted her photo to the “Fling” dating app, and invited men over for sex.

A man came to her house this weekend, and the interaction was captured on her doorbell camera.

He showed her the post, and she took a photo of it and gave it to Channel 11.

“A brutal sex attack. And I was like, oh, ok… the kid responded with, “I’m at the door, where’s the doorbell?” The chat responded with, “It should be on the doorframe. But when she comes to the door, just take her,” Lucy said.

Lucy had the man’s phone in her hands, and at one point, she kicked him as he tried to get it.

“I’m realizing that I am in danger. I am in danger, and my kids could possibly be in danger, and anybody else in the vicinity could be in danger,” she added.

It’s unclear how long the post has been on the app, but Lucy told Channel 11 she’s not on any dating apps, and she has been on guard for weeks.

“I’ve had weird men coming to my house since June 11. I’ve noticed weird trucks and cars parking on the street,” she said.

Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith represents this part of town, and told Channel 11, she was aware of the incident and reported it directly to the Zone 3 leadership.

“They want to know what connections there may and may not have been. Is this the first time? They’re looking into all of the details of everything trying to make sure the person involved is safe. And it doesn’t continue,” Kail-Smith said.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Fling app multiple times over the past few days to ask about their security and verification protocols — and we have yet to receive a response.

