Woman sentenced, ordered to pay $153K in restitution after dental office, restaurant thefts

A woman who police say stole from a Butler County dentist’s office and a restaurant while on the job was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay over $153,000 in restitution on Thursday.

Cook was accused of stealing $73,000 from the Hines Ward’s Table 86 restaurant in 2017. Police said Cook was a server there and pocketed money by taking cash payments from customers but ringing them up as gift cards. She admitted to it and was charged.

In this case, Cook was sentenced to 30 to 66 months in prison and ordered to pay $74,496 in restitution.

Starting in 2021, Cook worked as a clerk for two years at Generational Dental Associates in Cranberry Township starting in 2021, where police say she admitted to stealing more than $20,000 in cash. She was also allegedly going on lavish vacations, and police tell us there were 46 times when Cook would enter cash payments as credit card payments.

The owners of the dentist’s office told Channel 11 exclusively they had no idea it was the same woman because she used a fake name to get the job.

Cook was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution in this second case.

