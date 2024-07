A woman was shot early Wednesday morning in Aliquippa.

It happened before 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Irwin Street.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene is working to get more information.

Check back with us and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group