Woman shot in leg in Pittsburgh’s South Side overnight; man taken into custody

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side overnight.

Pittsburgh police say an officer working on East Carson Street heard gunshots around 1 a.m. between South 11th Street and South 12th Street.

First responders found a woman on the ground shot in the lower leg. She was conscious, alert and talking with officers and medics on scene, and later taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that before the shooting, there was an altercation in a bar between men that spilled out into the street. Then, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired it several times before running toward South 10th Street.

The man suspected of firing the gun was later taken into custody. Police say charges are forthcoming.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group