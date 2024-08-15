Woman speaks out after her family got caught in the middle of major police chase in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A local woman said her family got caught in the middle of a major police chase in Duquesne.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday along Duquesne Boulevard near Kennywood.

“We just left to get gas and unfortunately never made it,” said Shena Bloxsom.

Minutes after leaving her home Wednesday afternoon, Bloxsom, who’s seven months pregnant, said she was in her car with her three kids while her husband was in a pickup truck behind her when it crashed into the Kennywood Auto Sales building.

“I heard a commotion and when I looked in the rearview mirror, there was a Mustang on its roof flying at me,” said Bloxsom.

“As soon as I turned around, we were swarmed with police cars. There was a good six to seven police cars,” said Bloxsom. “It was very scary. My three kids were screaming and they didn’t know if dad was okay.”

Luckily, her husband was okay. The Attorney General’s office said their agents were assisting local police in identifying a stolen vehicle. In photos of the scene Bloxsom shared with Channel 11, authorities are seen swarming around a Mustang that’s flipped over in the middle of the road. At least one person was hurt. Bloxsom said the driver of the Mustang was speeding and said it’s a miracle her car wasn’t hit.

“If the lady would have made it past him and hit us, I don’t think my vehicle could have handled the accident,” said Bloxsom.

Bloxsom said she has a lot of questions about what led up to this police chase and if it could have been prevented.

“I feel like it should have been stopped. If she was driving that crazy where she already hit two police vehicles eight streets away from us, it should have been stopped,” said Bloxsom. “I mean, just the day before we saw the PRT bus go into someone’s home during a police chase.”

Right now, Duquesne police are investigating the crash.

