Woman sues Kennywood for alleged ‘serious’ injuries sustained on Thunderbolt roller coaster

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A woman is suing Kennywood for negligence after she said she was injured during a ride on the Thunderbolt.

The lawsuit said that the woman visited Kennywood on July 23, 2022 with her son and they decided to ride the roller coaster. She said she had ridden it multiple times before with no issues.

The woman claimed everything was operating as usual until the ride started, which was when she was “violently thrown to her side of the car in which she was riding.”

The suit said the woman instantly felt pain in his chest, left side and ribs which continued throughout the ride. She also had difficulty breathing.

The woman told the ride operator that she got injured because of the seat belt or restraining bar failure. She had chest contusions and bruises, injuries to her lower back and spine, left arm, hand and side injures, leg injuries, nerve root irritations, disc herniation, aggravation of pre-existing back conditions, loss of range of motion and more, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also said the woman’s injuries still continue to present day and she has undergone ongoing medical treatments. She said the Thunderbolt was not properly maintained and claimed Kennywood staff failed to check whether the seat belt was properly secure and would restrict injurious movements.

Channel 11 reached out to representatives with Kennywood who said they cannot comment at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group