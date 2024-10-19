Local

Woman suing Live! Casino Pittsburgh, alleges she was ‘drenched in sewage’ after overhead pipe burst

By WPXI.com News Staff

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Greensburg woman is suing the operators of Live! Casino Pittsburgh after she said a sewage pipe burst over her head earlier this year.

The lawsuit said the woman was hospitalized for more than two weeks after she was “drenched with human fecal matter” after the pipe burst over her head while she was playing slots in July. She contracted bacterial pneumonia.

The complaint also states the woman suffered embarrassment, mental anguish and emotional and psychological trauma.

She is seeking $30,000 in damages.

The operators of both the casino (Stadium Casino Westmoreland) and the Westmoreland County Mall (CBL and Associares Properties) have been named in the lawsuit.

It alleges there was a failure to maintain and or repair the premises to ensure the business was safe for attendees.

