Woman taken to hospital after being shot in West Oakland

PITTSBURGH - A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the buttocks in West Oakland.

According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were called to the 2500 block of Wadsworth Street around 12:30 a.m. for a report of trespass/mischief call. The scene was cleared when officers learned that the suspect was gone from the area.

Just after 1 a.m. a man called the police back to the same address after reporting he fired multiple rounds at another person, who came back to the residence.

A short time later, a woman with a gunshot wound to the buttocks returned to her home on Ashlyn Street in Sheraden. EMS transported her to the hospital in stable condition.

Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment charges are pending against the shooter.

All parties in this incident are known to each other and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group