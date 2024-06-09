Woman taken to hospital after overnight fire in Westmoreland County

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — A woman was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out inside a Westmoreland County home overnight.

The fire happened along West Smithfield Street in Mount Pleasant.

Channel 11 learned two people were home when the fire began. A man got out of the house safely, but a woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

