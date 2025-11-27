Woman taken to a hospital as crews fight house fire in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A woman was taken to a hospital as crews fought a house fire in New Kensington.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to the 2500 block of Richdale Drive at 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday.

New Kensington firefighters said they received a call from the woman who lives inside the house. She noticed smoke coming from the garage and slipped and injured herself while trying to get out. She was taken to a hospital.

The chief said firefighters had to deal with hoarding conditions inside the house.

A dog was in the house, but firefighters have yet to find it.

