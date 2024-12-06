Elizabeth Pollard, woman who fell into sinkhole while looking for cat, found dead after 4-day search

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Elizabeth Pollard, the woman who fell into a sinkhole while looking for her cat, has been found dead after a 4-day search, state police confirm.

Pollard went missing around 5 p.m. on Monday while searching for her missing cat by Monday’s Union Restaurant.

At around 2:50 a.m., troopers found her vehicle parked behind Monday’s Union Restaurant, where they found Pollard’s 5-year-old granddaughter inside. She was unharmed.

About 15 to 20 feet away from the car, they found a fresh sinkhole, which ended up being above an abandoned mine.

Over the last four days, crews had been digging and trying to access the area they believed Pollard fell into, but the mine structure underground was so brittle they had to change their approach.

Trooper Steve Limani told Channel 11 he’s relieved crews were able to find Pollard’s body and give closure to the family.

State police will be holding a press conference Friday afternoon. Stay with Channel 11 and WPXI.com for the latest on this breaking story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group