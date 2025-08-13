Local

Woman’s body found in Monongahela River in Pittsburgh’s South Side

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — A woman’s body was found in the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Emergency crews were called to the South Side Marina in the 2600 block of South Water Street at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was recovered from the river.

Police said the woman did not appear to have been in the water for long.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner will determine her cause and manner of death.

