Wonderful weather expected over the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Gear up for a wonderful weather weekend but you may need to grab a light jacket as you head out early Saturday morning.

Clear skies and light winds will allow morning low temperatures to dip into the low to mid 50s, about 10 degrees below the average for this time of the year.

The weather will be perfect for a bike ride or a walk in the park or, to wrap up those outdoor projects you’ve been putting off.

A mix of clouds and sunshine will help temperatures rebound to nearly 80 degrees by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will also be great with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine which will help temps climb a bit more, into the low 80s.

Our dry stretch of weather continues through early next week with the next best chance for wet weather holding off until after Wednesday.

