Wood Street T station closing for 2 weeks for construction

PITTSBURGH — Commuters and travelers looking to catch the T should avoid the Wood Street Station as construction begins Friday.

This well-traveled Downtown light rail station is getting an upgrade with four new escalators.

Its closure came as a surprise to one out-of-town traveler.

“I knew the escalator was gonna be closed, but I didn’t know the whole place was gonna be closed,” Linda said.

Linda, who wished to not give her last name, travels by Amtrack from the Midwest to Pittsburgh often. She normally transfers to the T at the Wood Street Station.

“I am dealing with it. Everybody in Pittsburgh has been very friendly and helpful. That’s all I can say.” she said.

As for commuters, it means planning ahead and expecting to walk to Gateway or Steel Plaza stations during construction.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit plans to reopen Wood Street Station on Friday, Dec. 22.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group