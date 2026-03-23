Worker falls from roof of former Washington Crown Center Mall

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A worker fell from the roof of the former Washington Crown Center Mall on Monday, officials say.

Washington County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street in North Franklin Township at 3:50 p.m.

Dispatchers said the call was for reports of a person who had fallen off the roof of the structure, which is currently being redeveloped.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Redevelopment underway at Washington Crown Center Mall

A medical helicopter then took that person to a Pittsburgh area hospital for unspecified injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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