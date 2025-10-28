Local

Redevelopment underway at Washington Crown Center Mall

By WPXI.com News Staff
NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa — The redevelopment of the Washington Crown Center Mall is underway.

The sign has already been taken down as the property transforms into Franklin Crossroads Park.

Cleveland-based Prep Funds bought the mall for a little more than $5 million.

It plans to transform the property into a business park with retail space.

The redevelopment is expected to cost around $35 million.

