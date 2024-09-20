Workers at Correlle Brands glass plant fighting to keep jobs after unexpected closure announcement

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A century-old and beloved Washington County factory has become a political battleground this week.

The Correlle Brands glass plant has been making Pyrex and other glassware in Charleroi since the late 1800s.

“We have the most technologically advanced glassware process in the entire world here in Charleroi,” glass worker Thomas Rice explained.

Now, workers are fighting to keep their jobs after an unexpected announcement that the plant would close and all services moved to a plant in Lancaster, Ohio.

Workers and community members rallied Friday for the business that has been in this community since the late 1800s. Generations of workers with pride in their products.

The closure is gaining political attention with Republican senate hopeful Dave McCormick making this a campaign stop in Charleroi Friday.

“Why is it more cost-efficient in Lancaster, Ohio than here in Pennsylvania, given the incredible success this plant has had?” McCormick said.

Meantime, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey sent a letter on Thursday to Anchor Hocking CEO Mark Eichorn, asking him to explain his decision to shut down the Charleroi factory.

“This is another example of private equity and Wall Street screwing workers, to be blunt about it,” Casey said.

Workers say you will know their beloved plant has shut down when you feel the effects in your kitchen.

“Jobs gone, quality of glass goes down, you’re going to put glass in your oven you’re going to be cleaning up glass everywhere,” Rice said.

