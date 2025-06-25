World Square festival returning to Pittsburgh, highlighting region’s international communities

PITTSBURGH — A three-day celebration is coming to Pittsburgh, uniting and promoting the region’s various international communities.

The World Square festival is returning to Downtown for its sixth year, this time taking place in the Cultural District. Spanning June 27-29, the event will feature vendors and performers representing Pittsburgh’s global populations.

Produced by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and City of Pittsburgh’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, the festivities will be held in the lot across from the Benedum Center, at the intersection of Seventh Street and Penn Avenue.

“This festival has established itself not only as a quintessential summer celebration, but also as an invaluable platform to elevate local performers, artists and entrepreneurs,” said PDP President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup. “We invite everyone to join us this weekend in supporting our neighbors from around the world who call Pittsburgh home.”

This year’s vendors will offer a diverse array of food and drinks. Artisan and handcrafted goods from around the world will include décor, pottery, clothing and more.

DJ Juan Diego will be the emcee for all three days, with numerous musical and dance acts also planned, including Geña y Peña, Afrika Yetu, Trio Nova, Wayta Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center, Pittsburgh Samba and the Filipino American Association of Pittsburgh.

Here are the details for this year’s festival:

Friday, June 27 | 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 28 | 12-9 p.m.

Sunday, June 29 | 12-6 p.m.

Location: 7th and Penn, Downtown Pittsburgh

For more information, a complete vendor list and an entertainment schedule, click here.

