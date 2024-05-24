World Square, celebrating Pittsburgh’s immigrant communities, returns to Market Square

PITTSBURGH — Returning for two back-to-back weekends during the Three Rivers Arts Festival, World Square celebrates Pittsburgh’s international newcomer and immigrant communities. World Square, held in Market Square, will present art, crafts, music, dance and cuisine reflecting nearly 30 international communities.

First launched in 2019, the event showcases businesses, artists, makers, performers, and food purveyors.

Entertainment will include Bengali, Cameroonian, Chinese, Filipino, Indonesian, Indian, Nepali and Peruvian dance performances.

The Second Annual International Day Parade and Festival will take place June 8 during the second weekend of World Square. The event will celebrate and honor the heritage of the many nationalities who live in the city with a parade, food, music, performances and exhibitions

The parade will begin downtown at Centre Avenue at noon and finish at Market Square.

World Square dates and times:

Friday, May 31 – 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 1 – noon-9 p.m.

Sunday, June 2 – noon-6 p.m.

Friday, June 7 – 4-9 p.m

Saturday, June 8 – noon-9 p.m

Sunday, June 9 – noon-6 p.m.

More details are available at www.WorldSquarePGH.com.

