Parade through Downtown Pittsburgh celebrates diversity

Pittsburgh 2nd Annual International Day Parade & Festival

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people walked through Downtown Pittsburgh in a parade honoring all the diverse people who call the city home.

It was all part of the city’s 2nd Annual International Day Parade and Festival, which marched from Center Avenue at Crawford Street to Market Square on Saturday afternoon.

The event celebrates the rich heritage of the nationalities who reside in Pittsburgh — whether they’ve just moved to the area or have been living here for multiple generations.

Following the parade, the event continued on the second weekend of the World Square festival in Market Square, where there was art, crafts, music, dance and cuisine reflecting nearly 30 international communities.

