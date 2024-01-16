Local

World of Wheels returns to Pittsburgh with exhibit featuring all Batmobile generations

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

1995 Batmobile

PITTSBURGH — A jam-packed event sure to excite car and motorcycle lovers returns to downtown Pittsburgh this weekend.

The 63rd Annual Annual Max Motive World of Wheels is coming back to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Jan. 19-21.

Word of Wheels boasts hundreds of custom cars, classic cars, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and race cars.

There are also several feature exhibits, like all five generations of the Batmobile, stunt shows and celebrity guests.

5 generations of Batmobile

