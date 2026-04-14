World’s largest rubber duck returning to Pittsburgh ahead of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The world’s largest rubber duck is making a return to the Steel City!

The duck, which stands 61.05 feet tall, will make its way to Pittsburgh ahead of the NFL Draft, which is expected to draw more than half a million visitors.

When is the duck coming, and where will it be?

The duck will be on display at Foster Plaza 10 at 680 Anderson Drive in Green Tree from April 17-22, ahead of the NFL Draft.

Events planned

Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.— Rubber Duck Tailgate Party (Day 1)

Free and open to the public. Food trucks, prize wheel, giveaways (branded rubber ducks, footballs, towels, T-shirts, stickers), PerfectGift+ card sales and giveaways, photo opportunities, shimmer wall photo backdrop, and social media activations. Share your experience using #PerfectGiftDuck. Family-friendly.

Sunday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Rubber Duck Tailgate Party (Day 2)

Continued tailgate party with food trucks, giveaways, card sales, and media

coverage. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, April 22 — Final Day and Sendoff

Last opportunity to view the duck before teardown begins. Duck deflation at approximately 6 p.m.

Previous Visits

Most recently, the duck was at Idlewild in 2025.

A smaller version of the duck was in Pittsburgh in 2013 and displayed at the point where the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela rivers meet.

“My way of saying thank you”

This visit will be funded by Wolfe, LLC, making the event free to the public.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jason Wolfe called the activation “deeply personal.”

“I moved to Pittsburgh in 1994 with nothing,” said Jason Wolfe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wolfe, LLC. “I’d gone to the Milton Hershey School — a residential school for disadvantaged kids. After two spinal surgeries, I was living out of my car. So, I went to the Carnegie Library and taught myself how to code. That turned into a company. That company turned into a few companies. One of them sold for over $120 million. Pittsburgh gave me a second chance, and this is my way of saying thank you.”

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