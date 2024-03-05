Wrongful death lawsuits filed against former nurse accused of killing patients with insulin

CHICORA, Pa. — Two more wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against a local healthcare facility after a nurse allegedly killed two patients and hurt nearly a dozen more with intentional doses of insulin.

Heather Pressdee, 41, is facing dozens of charges for allegedly administering lethal doses of insulin to 19 additional patients at five different care facilities between 2020 and 2023.

The wrongful death lawsuits were filed against Guardian Healthcare and its facility in Lower Burrell, Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. They were filed on behalf of the families of Jack Allen Rogers and Norman Paul Hendrickson and claim their deaths were directly caused by Pressdee, who was the facility’s former Assistant Director of Nursing.

Seventeen patients died under Pressdee’s care, the attorney general said. Some were diabetic and required insulin but some were not. Officials also said Pressdee would administer the insulin during overnight shifts when staffing was low.

Rogers’ family said in the lawsuit that during an overnight shift in November 2021, Pressdee injected Rogers, 79, with 100 units of insulin. He was neither diabetic nor prescribed insulin and died the next day.

Hendrickson’s family said in the lawsuit that during an overnight shift in February 2022, Pressdee injected Hendrickson, 88, with 100 units of insulin. He was also not diabetic or prescribed insulin. He went into acute respiratory failure and his condition never improved, requiring skilled nursing care until his death in December 2022.

Pressdee is accused of mistreating 22 patients in total, including the three involved in the previous charges. The victims were ranged in age from 43 to 104.

Pressdee is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, 17 counts of attempted murder and 19 counts of neglect of a care-dependent person. The first-degree murder charges pertain to the cases where physical evidence is available to support the cause of death whereas the attempted murder charges pertain to the cases where the victims either survived the excessive dosage of insulin or the cause of death couldn’t be determined.

The lawsuits claim Belair failed to conduct an appropriate background check on Pressdee, thereby creating a dangerous environment for the residents of the facility. They say Pressdee was terminated and/or forced to resign from six local healthcare facilities before being hired at Belair.

“To allow Pressdee’s behavior with residents to go unchecked, despite multiple concerns from staff, is unconscionable. Unbelievably, after a brief suspension, Guardian and Belair allowed her to continue to work at the facility and cause the deaths of at least five family’s loved ones. No one who trusts a facility with their loved one’s care should ever have to experience what these families are going through,” said Rob Peirce, Managing Partner at Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C., the law firm that filed the suits.

Anyone with information about these incidents or Heather Pressdee is asked to contact the Office of Attorney General’s tipline at 888-538-8541.

