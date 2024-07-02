W.Va. couple caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA says

A West Virginia couple was prevented from bringing a .22 caliber handgun through a Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint on Monday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The gun, which was loaded with five bullets, was in a woman’s carry-on bag. She told officials she did not know it was in her carry-on items, and that it belonged to her husband.

“This is an excellent example of why it is so important the individuals pack their own bags; so they can ensure that there is nothing prohibited or illegal inside,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security director for the airport. “It’s the busy Independence Day travel period and this is no time to be caught with an illegal or prohibited item among your carry-on items. It slows down the line and this is a very busy place. Nobody wants to wait in a checkpoint line because someone with a gun was careless and brought his gun with him.”

The man “now faces a stiff federal financial penalty for his actions in having a gun at the checkpoint,” Keys-Turner said.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Allegheny County police confiscated the weapon.

©2024 Cox Media Group