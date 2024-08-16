WVU Athletics announces plans to honor Jerry West

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Athletic Department announced its plans to honor the late Jerry West on Thursday.

Jerry West, a basketball legend, got his start at WVU playing college hoops before eventually becoming the NBA logo. He died in June at age 86.

All 18 varsity sports teams at WVU will wear West’s infamous No. 44 on their uniforms through the entire 2024-25 season.

All men’s basketball promotional material will feature the No. 44, and the number will be displayed in the WVU Coliseum for the entire season.

“Through his lifetime of commitment to West Virginia University and its academic and athletic mission, the great Jerry West has touched the lives of thousands of our student-athletes and that’s why every team will honor him this season,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “He’s the greatest Mountaineer ever. His outstanding legacy is large, and he will always be beloved, remembered and in the hearts of all West Virginians.”

