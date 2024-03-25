WVU hires Darian DeVries as new WVU Basketball Coach

MORGANTOWN, Wv — West Virginia University has hired a new basketball coach.

The school announced Sunday night that Darian DeVries would take over the team.

DeVries has had success in the past, leading Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons.

Devries is the permanent replacement for Bob Huggins.

Huggins resigned from the position after he was charged with DUI in Pittsburgh in June.

“I’m honored to lead this historic program which has an outstanding tradition and passionate fanbase,” DeVries said in a press release shared by WVU. “Gamedays in the WVU Coliseum are legendary, and the incredible support for Mountaineer Basketball is known nationwide. I look forward to building on the success of the program.

WVU says DeVries’ most recent record was 28-7 while he was with Drake.

