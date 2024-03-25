Local

WVU hires Darian DeVries as new WVU Basketball Coach

MORGANTOWN, Wv — West Virginia University has hired a new basketball coach.

The school announced Sunday night that Darian DeVries would take over the team.

DeVries has had success in the past, leading Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons.

Devries is the permanent replacement for Bob Huggins.

Huggins resigned from the position after he was charged with DUI in Pittsburgh in June.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> WVU coach Bob Huggins charged with DUI in Pittsburgh

“I’m honored to lead this historic program which has an outstanding tradition and passionate fanbase,” DeVries said in a press release shared by WVU. “Gamedays in the WVU Coliseum are legendary, and the incredible support for Mountaineer Basketball is known nationwide. I look forward to building on the success of the program.

WVU says DeVries’ most recent record was 28-7 while he was with Drake.

