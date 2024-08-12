WVU to introduce walk-through metal detectors at major athletic venues this fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University athletic department is implementing walk-through metal detectors at its major venues this fall.

The new metal detectors will make their debut on Aug. 31 at Milan Puskar Stadium when WVU hosts Penn State.

“Fan safety is paramount. Walk-through metal detectors will be an important addition to our events as professional venues and major college facilities have had great success with this safety enhancement,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “We have done our research, and modern technology enables us to add this extra level of safety with virtually no additional burden to our fans.”

Fans will not have to empty their clear bags or pockets and can keep cell phones, keys and other belongings on their person.

If a problem is detected, fans will have to be checked with a security wand in a different area.

“Metal detectors will be new to our athletic venues, but they are not new to sporting events all around the country,” Baker added. “I don’t see walking through a metal detector as a burden, I see it as an important step to keep our fans safe. I applaud our campus leaders and campus security for helping us take this necessary step to keep our events safe.”

