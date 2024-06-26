WVU provides update on search for next president

On Monday, Patrice Harris, the West Virginia University board of governors vice chair and presidential search committee chair, sent out an update on WVU’s presidential search process.

The letter to the WVU community from Harris states that the presidential search committee has selected executive search firm WittKieffer to assist in the process. She said the committee received 11 proposals from firms.

“We are particularly impressed with the expertise and experience of the personnel, their understanding of West Virginia University and their plan of execution,” Harris said of the selected firm. “We look forward to partnering with them throughout this process.”

