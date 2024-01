WAYNESBURG, Pa. — A World War II-era explosive device was found in a Greene County house Wednesday.

According to Greene County Emergency Management and Department of Emergency Services, the device was found in a house in Waynesburg.

Allegheny County Police’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene and took custody of the item.

