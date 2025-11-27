YMCA Pittsburgh hosts 35th annual Turkey Trot

PITTSBURGH — More than 8,000 participants from 38 states and six countries gathered on Thanksgiving morning for the 2025 YMCA Pittsburgh Turkey Trot, a beloved annual tradition that combines fitness and philanthropy.

The event, organized by the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh and presented by UPMC Health Plan, featured multiple race distances including a 5-mile, 5K, 1-Mile Family Fun Run and the Double Gobble challenge. Participants of all ages laced up their running shoes to start their holiday with a purpose, as proceeds from the race benefit YMCA food pantry programs and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

The Turkey Trot began at W. General Robinson in front of PNC Park and concluded on North Shore Drive near PNC Park. The 5-mile and Double Gobble races kicked off at 7:30a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:30a.m. and the 1-Mile Family Fun Run at 9:30a.m.

Many participants embraced the festive spirit by dressing in Thanksgiving-themed costumes, adding to the event’s family-friendly atmosphere. YMCA representatives highlighted the event’s impact on addressing food insecurity in Pittsburgh, emphasizing the importance of community support during the holiday season.

The YMCA Pittsburgh Turkey Trot continues to inspire families to stay active while supporting a vital cause, ensuring that local families have access to healthy meals during the holidays and beyond.

The YMCA Pittsburgh Turkey Trot does close some roads in Downtown Pittsburgh, click here to learn what areas are affected.

