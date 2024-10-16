You can earn a free Thanksgiving turkey by shopping at Giant Eagle this year

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is giving customers the opportunity to earn a free Thanksgiving turkey through its rewards program.

Starting Thursday through Nov. 9, customers who spend at least $300 will earn a free small frozen turkey and customers who spend at least $400 will earn a free large frozen turkey.

Small turkeys are between eight and 15.99 pounds and large turkeys are 16 pounds and up.

Customers must use their Giant Eagle Advantage Card on each purchase to earn the reward.

