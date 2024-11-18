You can watch Steelers v. Browns Thursday night game on WPXI

Get ready for a Thursday night showdown in Cleveland!

The Steelers (8-2) take on the Browns (2-8) in their second divisional game in as many weeks.

>>> Tomlin preparing Steelers for rivalry game in ‘hostile division environment’ on a shortened week

You can watch the game on Channel 11 starting at 8:15 p.m. We’ll have a crew in Cleveland and will have coverage starting at 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group