Young girl continues to raise money for local police departments, holds event in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A young girl who is on a mission to support local police officers held one of her largest fundraisers yet in Allegheny County.

Kaley Bastine, 11, has been raising money for local police officers for years.

Her mission continued during this year’s “Kaley’s Kops” event at the Harrison Township VFW Saturday evening.

A custom guitar made in memory of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was auctioned off as part of this year’s fundraiser.

Her mother said Kaley raised 16,004 dollars this weekend. Her total now exceeds $76,000 raised for local police. The family said Justin Melanson made the custom guitar.

Local artist Larry Klukaszewski also donated some work to be raffled off.

A live band played music and baskets were also up for auction. The Bastine family said seven different businesses donated pizza for the event.

The money will go towards the Harrison Township Police Department this year.

In the past, Kaley has also raised money for the New Kensington and Lower Burrell police departments.

