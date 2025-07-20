Youth triathlon helps raise money for local Habitat for Humanity chapter

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Young athletes came out Saturday for the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh Youth Triathlon.

It was held at the North Park Swimming Pool in McCandless.

Around 270 kids participated in the events, raising money for Habitat for Humanity.

Organizers say a lot of kids call it the highlight of their summer.

"It’s a sport that consists of three sports all unto itself, and it’s quite an accomplishment," Joan Wolfe said.

The event has raised more than $1 million in its nearly 20 years.

