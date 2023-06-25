Local

Yukon Volunteer Fire Company celebrates its 100-year anniversary

Yukon Volunteer Fire Company celebrates its 100-year anniversary

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A fire company in Westmoreland County celebrates its 100-year anniversary on Saturday.

The Yukon Volunteer Fire Company held a carnival and invited the public to join them in the celebration of their centennial.

The carnival was held for the first time after a 13-year-long gap.

Festivities were held on Highway Street in South Huntingdon.

Fire Chief, Mark Kite, has been with the company for almost half of its existence. He has been a member for 47 years.

“It’s a family tradition for him. He was actually born in the home he lives in and his great grandfather, grandfather, father and actually both of his brothers were also firemen,” said Rachel Ray, assistant chief and president of the fire company.

A display was made that highlighted all of the firefighting equipment used by the department over the course of its history.

The celebration closed out with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

