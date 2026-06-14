Zombie fans flock to Monroeville Mall for Living Dead Weekend

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Fans of a celebrated horror movie franchise are gathering in Monroeville for the Living Dead Weekend.

The three-day event celebrates the “Living Dead” film series by George A. Romero.

“Dawn of the Dead” was filmed at the Monroeville Mall, which now serves as the backdrop for the Living Dead Weekend nearly 50 years after its release.

The event features tours of filming locations within the mall and opportunities to meet cast and crew members, including those who played iconic zombies.

Craig Anderson has been coming to the Living Dead Weekend since 2018, the 40th anniversary of “Dawn of the Dead.”

“I saw that movie when I was 14 and got hooked on the movie, horror movies in general,” he said.

Some parts of the mall look the same as they did when “Dawn of the Dead” was filmed in 1978, Anderson added.

The Living Dead Weekend will wrap up on Sunday. General admission begins at 9:30 a.m., and events continue until 5 p.m.

Click here for more information and a guest list.

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