Man steals python by putting it down his pants

ROCKWOOD, Mich. - Police in Rockwood are looking for a man accused of walking out of a pet store with a python in his pants.
Emily Scheiwe and Callie McLeroy genuinely love the pets inside the I Love My Pets store.
Last week, a man came in asking about snakes. He also wanted to buy a rat. When Scheiwe left him alone for a moment, he shoved the snake down his pants. When store employees realized Pasta the python was missing, they thought he escaped.
"We were thinking about it. We were just like, 'There's no way he could just be missing,'" McLeroy told WDIV.
So they went back through the video. "The first time we watched, I was like, 'No that didn't happen.' I was like, 'Play it back.' We had to watch it a couple of times before we were like, 'Oh my God. He just put it in this pants,'" said Scheiwe. "I've never had anyone steal an animal, especially a four-foot girthy python."
The man walked around the store for close to four minutes with the snake in his pants. "Did he just do that? And then we see him walking around after and we're just like, 'How is he doing that?'" said McLeroy.
The man even paid $6 for the rat, but then walked out with a $100 worth of snake. "I would not be that calm with a giant four-and-a-half-foot python down my pants," said McLeroy.
