McKeesport restaurant closing after 65 years in business

McKEESPORT, Pa. — The Elbow Room, a long-time McKeesport bar and restaurant that’s been serving up food for 65 years, is closing its doors.

The announcement was posted on Facebook: “It’s with a bittersweet feeling that we announce the closure of The Elbow Room, a beloved establishment that has been a cornerstone of the McKeesport community for an incredible 65 years.”

The restaurant’s last day will be this Sunday, and the owners are holding a farewell party starting at 3 p.m. for anyone who wants to stop in and say good-bye.

“As we bid adieu to this chapter of our story, let’s raise a glass to the countless memories we’ve created together and the lasting impact The Elbow Room has had on our lives. Though our doors may close, the spirit of community and camaraderie that thrived within these walls will live on in our hearts forever,” the Facebook post said.

No reason was given for the closing.

