3-year-old shot baby in face while parents were in shower, police say

GALLUP, N.M. - A man and woman are facing child abuse charges after authorities say a 3-year-old shot an infant in the face while the couple was in a motel shower.
Gallup, New Mexico, police say 18-year-old Shayanne Nelson and 21-year-old Tyrell Bitsilly were in the shower at Zia Motel when Nelson's 3-year-old son found a gun and accidentally fired it, hitting an 8-month-old baby girl, The Associated Press reported.
The baby was taken to Gallup Indian Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition, KOB reported.
A criminal complaint says Nelson told police she didn't know the gun was in the room, and that someone who had stayed in the room before must have left it, KOB reported.
Nelson told police that her son must have found the gun and wanted to play with it, the AP reported.
Nelson and Bitsilly were arrested on child abuse charges. Bitsilly also faces a charge of tampering with evidence after a witness said that Bitsilly wiped down the gun after it was fired, the AP reported.
Nelson was released on $5,000 unsecured bond. Bitsilly is being held at the McKinley County Adult Detention Center on $70,000 bond, the AP reported..
